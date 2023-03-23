Police: Two in jail after allegedly robbing woman

Mar. 23—SOMERSET, Pa. — Two women, one from Somerset and one from Pittsburgh, were jailed on robbery charges, accused of robbing a woman of $400 after she cashed her Social Security check, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Destiny Ann Sexton, 23, of the 200 block of Lavansville Road, and Lyndsey Marie Dimon, 29, of Pittsburgh, with robbery by force, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, Sexton and Dimon accompanied the victim to Somerset on March 2, where she cashed her Social Security check. The three women returned to the victim's Lavansville Road residence when Dimon came into the bedroom and demanded a $200 loan.

When the victim refused, Dimon allegedly tackled her, pinning her between the bed and the nightstand and took $400 from her back pocket.

Troopers issued arrest warrants for Dimon and Sexton after they fled the scene.

The victim told troopers that earlier in the day, she gave Sexton $200 to pay her landlord, but she kept the money, the affidavit said.

Dimon and Sexton are being held in the Somerset County Jail on $25,000 bond each.

They will answer the charges before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, at a later date.