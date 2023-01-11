Police: Two juveniles charged in alleged Lowell delivery driver gunpoint robbery

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a gunpoint robbery of a delivery driver in Lowell.

According to Lowell police, officers responded to a restaurant on Chelmsford Street Tuesday night for a report of a food delivery driver that had just been robbed at gunpoint. Arriving officers spoke with the adult male victim, who appeared to have suffered facial injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that the robbery occurred in the area of Gates Street.

While detectives investigated the area, they located two males, one of which immediately fled from them. Authorities detained the fleeing male a short distance away and recovered a firearm nearby. Both males were placed under arrest.

The juvenile male who fled detectives was charged with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and disorderly conduct. The other juvenile male was charged with armed robbery.

Lowell detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

