Police: Two juveniles, man dead in apparent murder-suicide in Goodlettsville; woman hurt

This story contains details about suicide. Note: If you or someone you know may be struggling with self-harm or suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

Two juveniles and a man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Goodlettsville, Nashville police reported.

Detectives are on the scene in the 2800 block of Greer Road, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. An adult female was also critically wounded and hospitalized, police said.

The adult male who was found fatally shot is a suspect, MNPD reported.

BREAKING: Detectives this morning are investigating an apparent murder/attempted murder/suicide case in the 2800 block of Greer Road. 2 juveniles have been fatally shot. An adult female was critically wounded & is hospitalized. The adult male suspect has been fatally shot. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 28, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Goodlettsville murder-suicide: 3 dead, including children, police say