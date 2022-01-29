Police: Two killed in separate snowmobile crashes in Rome, Webb

Two people were killed Friday in separate snowmobile crashes in the city of Rome and town of Webb, police agencies reported.

Webb police responded just after 8 p.m. to an intersection in the town's snowmobile trail system, where they found 32-year-old Daniel Romano, of Newburgh, suffering from severe injuries after colliding with a tree. He was pronounced dead shortly after being transported from the scene, police said.

Earlier that day, Rome police responded to a call at 3:41 p.m. for a snowmobile crash on a trail running parallel to Ridge Mills Road in Rome. A bystander brought them to the rider, where CPR was already being administered. The rider was brought to Rome Health and pronounced dead, police said.

Rome police said the name of the victim would not be released until family was notified.

A preliminary investigation shows speed was a factor in Romano's death, Webb police said.

The crash in Rome remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact their tip line at 315-339-7744 or Mohawk Valley Crime stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 or p3tips.com.

