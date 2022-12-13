Police: Two Louisville men charged over October homicide in Jeffersonville

Two Louisville men are facing charges over a fatal shooting that took place in October in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Le'Shawndre T. Osborne, 25, and Quintez Parr, 26, were arrested Friday and charged with murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and auto theft, according to the Jeffersonville Police Department.

JPD Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said "this act of violence was senseless."

"We are holding them responsible and accountable for what they did," he said in a press conference Monday. "This was totally senseless."

The charges are connected to the killing of La'Audra Owen, who was found dead in a car in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court following a shooting on Oct. 17. The case was investigated by JPD along with officials from Indiana State Police, which processed evidence in the case, and Louisville Metro Police.

Kavanaugh also said the Jeffersonville community played a pivotal role in the investigation, as a video of the scene recorded by a "privately owned camera" helped police identify the two accused shooters.

Jeffersonville officers later learned another person, Rufus Hodges, fled the scene, Kavanaugh said, adding that Hodges had an ongoing "feud" with the alleged shooters and curently has a warrant out for his arrest on charges unrelated to the October shooting.

Kavanaugh said Osborne and Parr were in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections as of Monday and would be taken to Indiana sometime this week.

