Police: Two males injured in fight that posted to social media

Feb. 22—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire teen injured two males in a recorded fight that was posted to social media, police say.

Maxwell F. Oatman, 18, 4320 Black Court, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Oatman is scheduled to make his initial court appearance today.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police officers were sent Oct. 31 to a report of a fight in the 1200 block of South Dewey Street. It was reported that 10 or more people got into a fight and that some of them fled in a silver sport-utility vehicle up the Harding Avenue hill.

A woman said Oatman was involved in the fight where her husband was attacked. The woman said Oatman also pulled a knife on her husband's 16-year-old brother, who was also injured.

There were no suspects at the scene when officers arrived.

Two days later, the mother of the 16-year-old told police that Oatman punched her son, causing his tooth to cut through his cheek. Her son was not sure why Oatman punched him.

The 16-year-old's older brother sustained bruising on the right side of his abdomen and a superficial knee wound during the fight.

The 16-year-old showed police a video of the fight that had been posted to social media.

The video starts with an argument between the older brother and another person in the kitchen of the South Dewey Street residence. The fight then started when three males rushed toward the older brother. Oatman is clearly visible in the video and is seen punching the older brother several times on the right side of his abdomen.

The video later shows Oatman attacking the younger brother after the 16-year-old tries to hold Oatman back by a doorway.

Police interviewed Oatman Jan. 27 at the Eau Claire County Jail.

When asked what happened on Oct. 31, Oatman said "I can just show you a video that will prove it all."

Oatman admitted to hitting the two brothers. He said the argument started over a racial comment made by the older brother. He said he hit the younger brother four times.

Story continues

Oatman said he left the scene of the fight because he was on probation, knew the police were coming and was drunk.

At the time of the incident, Oatman was free on a signature bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the felony charge, Oatman could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.