Police: Two men arrested for Mine 40 jewelry theft

Feb. 1—WINDBER, Pa. — A Windber man who served a prison sentence for a 2003 crash that killed a woman and two children was jailed again on Saturday, accused of breaking into the home of a hospital-bound woman and making off with $2,000 in jewelry, authorities said.

Windber Borough police charged Gerald Lynn Ramsdorfer, 36, of the 400 block of Second Street, with felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.

Police also charged a second man, Thomas Earl Hall, 23, of the 500 block of Pine Street, Johnstown, with one felony count of receiving stolen property.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a Mine 40 home on Wednesday for a reported burglary. When police arrived, they found jewelry and pills scattered on the floor. The investigation showed that keys to a van, medication, coins and other jewelry was missing, and the homeowner was in the hospital, the complaint said.

Ramsdorfer and Hall allegedly made off with a suitcase full of jewelry valued at around $2,000, the complaint said. Both men were arraigned on Saturday and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.

Ramsdorfer has a criminal record in Cambria and Somerset counties, online records show.

He pleaded no contest in Cambria County court to vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter for a Feb. 2, 2003, crash in Belsano that killed a Virginia woman and her two toddlers when Ramsdorfer was 17, The Tribune-Democrat archives show.

His vehicle plowed broadside into a minivan at the intersection of U.S. Route 422 and Cardiff Road. Julie Branthoover, 38, of Bristol, Virginia, and her children Hailee, 3, and Ian, 23 months, were killed. Her husband, Brian, the van's driver, was seriously injured.

Under his three- to 23-month jail term, Ramsdorfer served 90 days behind bars and was released to serve the balance of his sentence on parole.

While on parole, in 2005, he was convicted of criminal trespass and two lesser charges for trying to break into a Geistown home.

Ramsdorfer was sentenced in Somerset County court in 2010 to three to six years in prison in connection with the Sept. 24, 2008, break-in of a Paint Township home.

Ramsdorfer and two others armed with a pellet gun entered through a back door, forced a man and woman to the floor, and made off with $2,600 in guns, money and jewelry, archives show. They cut the telephone line outside the Pomroys Drive home before they fled, police said.

Police caught the robbers after two of them reportedly bragged to friends about the robbery.