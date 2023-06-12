Police: Two men arrested after shooting at downtown Redding brew pub are brothers

The two men who were arrested after a shooting at Cedar Crest Brewery in downtown Redding last week are brothers, police said.

Five people who were inside the brew pub received minor injuries, police said.

Investigators said Thor Turnbaugh, 22, and Zeth Turnbaugh, 21, both of Redding, were at Cedar Crest Brewery on Placer Street when they got into a fight with other customers inside the bar around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Thor Turnbaugh pulled a gun from his waistband and fired one shot, then pointed the gun at several other people as he was leaving the bar, investigators said.

When he got outside, Thor Turnbaugh started firing off rounds from the gun erratically and some of the bullets landed inside the bar, investigators said.

A bullet grazed the leg of a Cedar Crest employee, while four other customers were hit by broken glass or shrapnel, the Redding Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Both brothers started running from the brew pub when officers arrived, but police were able to catch and arrest Zeth Turnbaugh immediately on suspicion of public intoxication.

Thor Turnbaugh was found in the area of Locust Street and Canal Drive east of downtown where he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said. After he was released, Thor Turnbaugh was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligently firing a gun.

The Turnbaugh brothers were not listed on the Shasta County Jail’s website as of Monday morning.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and have not said what triggered the fight inside the brew pub.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.

