Police: Two men arrested for shooting in Fall River

Two men were arrested on back to back days for their alleged involvement in a shooting that left a man seriously injured in Fall River.

24-year-old Gilberto Velazquez-Arce was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, accessory after the fact (assault and battery with a firearm), carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license to carry, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

27-year-old Nestly Lewis was charged with assault and battery by discharging a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license to carry and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Fall River Police say on November 3 around 2:40 p.m., officers found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds in the area of 300 America Street. The victim had been shot in the stomach and the left arm, according to law enforcement officials, and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. He has since been released and is recovering.

Detective Adam Talbot learned through a preliminary investigation the victim had gotten into an argument with Lewis and Velazquez-Arce prior to the shooting. The victim began fighting with one of the suspect’s while the other suspect shot the victim several times.

Lewis was arrested on Tuesday and Velzaquez-Arce was arrested on Wednesday. Both will appear in court on a later date.

