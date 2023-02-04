Police: Two men arrested after threatening employees at west Seattle business

Two men were arrested Friday afternoon after they reportedly threatened employees at a business in west Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 1:15 p.m., staff members at the business, located in the 3900 block of Southwest Alaska Street, reported that the two men had made threats and one had displayed a handgun.

The suspects were reportedly asked to leave the business once employees learned they did not have memberships. Staff members said one of the men then pulled a gun out of his jacket pocket, and the other verbally threatened to kill an employee.

Staff at the business told police the suspects fled towards the parking garage. Officers at the garage exit stopped the 18-year-old suspects’ car as they attempted to leave and arrested the two men.

Police also identified a third suspect who was determined not to be involved in this incident and released.

The suspect accused of displaying a handgun was arrested for felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm and displaying a weapon to intimidate.

Officers seized a handgun with an extended magazine, which appeared to have been modified to make it fully automatic, from the suspects’ vehicle.

The second suspect initially provided a false name to police and was arrested for felony harassment and obstruction. Officers later learned his true identity and determined that he was also wanted for a burglary and robbery warrant.

Both suspects were booked into the King County Jail.