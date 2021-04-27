Police: Two men beaten outside former Water Street eatery

Apr. 26—EAU CLAIRE — A car without its headlights on led to the beating of two men early Saturday morning outside a former Water Street eatery, police said.

Lucas M. Stromber-Windau, 25, 502 Dodge St., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of battery.

Stromber-Windau is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the two men. He returns to court June 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were sent to the former Burrachos in the 300 block of Water Street on a report that two men were injured in a fight.

Officers arrived to find one man seated on the sidewalk and a second man lying on his back. A witness said a suspect wearing a baseball cap punched the two men. The suspect was later identified as Stromber-Windau.

The witness said Stromber-Windau fled from the scene on foot.

The man sitting on the sidewalk had blood on his shirt and the ground around him. He said his nose was bleeding heavily.

The other man was lying on his back on the sidewalk. His eyes were mostly closed and he appeared to be breathing. He was not very responsive but opened his eyes a few times.

A second witness said the second man was punched in the head and fell to the street. The second man was unconscious for at least 30 seconds.

The second witness said he moved the second man to the sidewalk to get him off the street.

The first man said he and the second man were waiting outside Burrachos for their ride when Stromber-Windau and a friend got into a vehicle parked across the street.

The first man said he and the second man yelled toward Stromber-Windau and his friend because they were driving without their lights on and didn't want them to get pulled over by police.

The first man said he believed Stromber-Windau and his friend thought the first man and second man were trash talking them because they couldn't hear what was being said through the car window.

A short time later, the first man said Stromber-Windau and his friend started walking toward them, accusing them of trash talking. They also mentioned something about being in the military.

The first man said Stromber-Windau punched him in the nose and then punched the second man in the head. The second man fell to the ground.

The first man said they made no threats toward Stromber-Windau and that he punched them "out of nowhere."

If convicted of the felony charge, Stromber-Windau could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.