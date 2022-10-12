Police: Two men charged with murder in connection to beating death in Hartford

Two men were charged with murder in connection to the homicide of Antonio Tosado-Lopez on Park Street early Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Police responded to the rear of 700 Park Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an unconscious man. The Hartford Fire Department was rendering aid to the man, later identified as 38-year-old Tosado-Lopez, as police arrived.

Tosado-Lopez was transported to Hartford Hospital where he died shortly after, Hartford Lt. Aaron Boisvert at a press conference Tuesday.

Police said Tosado-Lopez appeared to be suffering from blunt-force trauma to the facial area. After obtaining video footage, police determined that Tosado-Lopez was the victim of an assault.

Boisvert said police believe he was assaulted by either “fists or feet.”

While investigating the homicide, police said they determined a suspect vehicle and located it within hours. While recovering the vehicle, two suspects, Colin Campbell, 35, and Jaquan Devon Davis, 32, were identified and located.

Police established probable cause and took the two men into custody on Tuesday. Both men were charged with murder, criminal liability/murder and conspiracy to commit murder, police said.

Davis and Campbell were each being held in lieu of $1.5 million bonds, police said.