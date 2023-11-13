Police: Two men dead in Burlington shooting Sunday, plus second reports of gunfire

Two men were shot dead Sunday night on Decatur Street in the city's Old North End, according to Burlington police.

Police said they responded to a call about gunfire at a residence on Decatur Street at about 9:13 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds to the head. One was dead, while the second was seriously injured.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police officers at the hospital reported that the second victim had also died, police said.

Lights atop a police care flash in the night.

Burlington police said the department is working to identify the victims and notify next of kin.

"This is an ongoing investigation in its earliest stages," police said. The department is asking anyone with information to contact Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.

Second reports of gunfire Sunday

Police received reports from people hearing gunfire near 101 Main St. shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, but do not know if the two incidents are related.

"Responding officers did not find any victims or perpetrators. Witnesses reported seeing two males flee, in apparent possession of a firearm," police wrote in the news release. "Patrol officers recovered ballistics evidence sufficient to confirm a gunfire incident, which they categorized as a misdemeanor reckless endangerment."

Police said the Sunday events were the 12th and 13th gunfire incidents of 2023, compared to at total of 26 gunfire incidents in 2022.

This story may updated.

BPD news release

The following is the complete text of the Burlington Police Department news release:

At approximately 2113 hours on Sunday, November 12, 2023, dispatchers with the Burlington Police Department received calls about gunfire at a residence on Decatur Street. Police from the BPD’s Patrol Services Bureau responded and found two adult male victims, one deceased and one seriously injured. Both had been shot in the head. Members of the Burlington Fire Department transported the injured male to the University of Vermont Medical Center while BPD officers, with assistance from officers from the University of Vermont Police Department, created a crime scene and began to collect evidence and statements. Just before 2300 hours officers at the hospital reported that the second victim had also died. The BPD is working to identify the decedents and then notify next of kin.

Members of the BPD’s Detective Services Bureau now have the case, aided by members of the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force. This is an ongoing investigation in its earliest stages. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.

Prior to this incident, at approximately 1956 hours on Sunday, callers reported hearing gunfire in the vicinity of 101 Main Street. Responding officers did not find any victims or perpetrators. Witnesses reported seeing two males flee, in apparent possession of a firearm. Patrol officers recovered ballistics evidence sufficient to confirm a gunfire incident, which they categorized as a misdemeanor reckless endangerment (incident 23BU026912). They referred the incident to the detective bureau for follow up. It is currently unknown if the two incidents are related.

These are, respectively, the 12th and 13th gunfire incidents of 2023. There were 26 gunfire incidents in 2022. The BPD defines a gunfire incident as one in which there is probable cause that a firearm was discharged in Burlington and reasonable suspicion that it was discharged in a criminal manner. Some gunfire incidents may also be “shooting,” in which a person is struck by gunfire and injured (an aggravated assault or attempted murder) or killed (a murder).

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Burlington police: Two men dead in shooting, second report of gunfire