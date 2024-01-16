Police find two men dead inside Haysville home

Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a home in Haysville on Tuesday.

Officers were sent to a check welfare call at around 11:14 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Grover Avenue. Officers forced entry into the home and found two men who had died, Haysville police chief Jeff Whitfield said.

The men’s identity, age and city of origin were not disclosed, and Haysville police did not immediately respond to an inquiry for more information.

“At this time the case is still under investigation,” a Haysville news release said.