Police: Two men facing charges for scheme to steal thousands of dollars in Washington County

Police say that two scam artists stole thousands of dollars from three Peters Township ATMs.

The men are in the Washington County jail, listed as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2 because the only identification on them were fake IDs for a Robert Pokorny and a Flip Honza from the Czech Republic.

Police suspect the two men are Romanian, and are in the country illegally.

According to police, the John Does took out $700 from a Walgreens ATM, nearly $1200 from the CVS ATM, and $1600 from a BP ATM, all with fraudulent credit cards.

The cards worked in ATMs by using stolen credit card numbers.

Workers at the BP said they had five times the number of ATM transactions over the weekend, totaling close to $5,000.

The rare arrests in this case started after investigators at Peters Township got calls from out of state. People called to say they were alerted to fraudulent activity by their banks, but still had their cards on them.

Police immediately began looking at surveillance video and saw the suspects parked in the lot at a senior home, walked into the stores. Investigators caught John Doe 1 in action, taking cash from the Walgreens ATM and John Doe 2 running across Washington Road.

The men had 134 fraudulent credit cards on them, as well as their own fake IDs.

Magistrate David Marks is holding both men in jail without bond, since police don’t know their true identities or where they are from.

