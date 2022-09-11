Police: Two men found shot after robbery in metro Atlanta early Sunday

Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in Atlanta on Sunday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m. police said a man flagged them down and said he had been shot and robbed near William H. Boarders and Tanner St.

As officers started to investigate the incident, they learned that another man had been shot and was found near 400 Edgewood Ave.

Police told Channel 2 Action News, a citizen tried to take the man to the local hospital but got lost. That is when he flagged down a Grady bus that was already near 180 Peachtree St. responding to another shooting.

Officers helped to treat the man until EMS arrived and transported him to a local hospital.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are working to determine where exactly the second victim was shot.

