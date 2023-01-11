Police: Two men implicated in beating of EC jail inmate

Jan. 10—EAU CLAIRE — Two Eau Claire County Jail inmates have been implicated in the beating of a fellow inmate, authorities say.

One of the inmates blocked the view of the altercation from jailers, authorities said.

Edward C. Wells, 36, of Eau Claire, and Earl T. Gordon, 34, of Milwaukee, were each charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of battery by prisoners. Gordon is charged as a party to a crime.

Wells is also charged with a felony count of strangulation and suffocation.

A $10,000 signature bond was set for Gordon, which prohibits him from having contact with the victim. He returns to court Jan. 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Wells is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on March 23.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's investigator was informed that Wells and another jail inmate were involved in a fight on Dec. 3. The other inmate was injured after being struck two or three times in the face. He said he had trouble remembering what happened and didn't know whether he was knocked unconscious.

The inmate was in his cell when Gordon and a fourth inmate came to his cell and talked with him. Wells then came to the cell as Gordon and the fourth inmate were leaving.

Wells then hanged a blanket over the cell door window for the inmate. With Gordon and the fourth inmate standing just outside the cell, Wells went inside and struck the inmate. The inmate is pushed out of his cell and subsequently falls to the floor. He appears unsteady as he rises back to his feet. He then walks back into his cell with a stumbling and unsteady gait. At one point, Wells placed his forearm over the victim's throat.

The victim told authorities he didn't know he was going to be attacked before Wells walked into his cell.

Gordon and the fourth inmate chose not to speak to the investigator.

Security footage showed Gordon remaining in front of the cell during the fight. Gordon appears to shift himself numerous times in what appeared to be an attempt to obscure jailers' vision of the cell.

Story continues

When Wells and the victim moved to the right, Gordon also moved to the right. Gordon looks in the direction of the jailers' station numerous times.

Wells told the investigator that the Dec. 3 incident was horseplay and that he never intended to hurt the victim. Wells said the victim must have hurt his head when he fell through the cell door.

Wells and Gordon are both being prosecuted as repeat offenders. Wells was convicted of a felony count of attempted battery to a law enforcement officer in June 2018 in Eau Claire County. Gordon was convicted of a felony count of intimidation of a victim in February 2021 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the charges, Wells and Gordon could be sentenced to up to six and three years in prison, respectively.