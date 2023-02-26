Police: Two men implicated in theft of BMW, threatening the owner

Feb. 25—EAU CLAIRE — Two Eau Claire men played roles in the theft of a BMW from an Eau Claire storage facility, authorities say.

One of the men then threatened the owner of the vehicle, authorities said.

Christopher A. Lamb, 40, 678 Wisconsin St., and Cory M. Billstrom, 49, 1821 Babcock St., are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

Lamb is also charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and theft.

Billstrom is also charged with felony counts of receiving stolen property and threats to injure or accuse of a crime, and a misdemeanor count of theft.

A $1,000 cash bail was set for Lamb, which prohibits him from having contact with Billstrom, the victim and Packer Mini Storage. Lamb returns to court March 13.

Billstrom is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Chippewa Falls police in December began investigating reported thefts from storage units on Kennedy Road in Chippewa Falls.

Security video showed a silver BMW entering the storage unit parking lot and driving to the same row of storage units that had been burglarized. A male suspect stole about $4,350 worth of items.

Police contacted the owner of the BMW on Dec. 7. He said the car had been at a storage unit in Eau Claire for some time.

The owner then checked his own storage unit at Packer Mini Storage and noticed the vehicle was missing. He said his car was valued at $15,000.

Police received an anonymous tip on Dec. 15 that Billstrom had the owner's BMW. The tip included information that Billstrom and others had been breaking into storage units and that Billstrom was trying to sell the BMW for $500. He intended to strip the vehicle if he could not sell it.

The BMW owner told police on Dec. 27 that he had been in contact with Billstrom, who wanted money in exchange for returning the car.

Story continues

Billstrom wanted $2,500 for the stolen BMW. He told the owner he bought it and didn't steal it. Billstrom told the man he would never see the car again if he got arrested. Billstrom was subsequently arrested.

In an interview with police in January, Lamb admitted to being involved with storage unit burglaries. He said he stole the BMW and then sold it to Lamb.

Lamb and Billstrom are both being prosecuted as repeat offenders.

Lamb was convicted of a felony count of burglary in May 2021 in Eau Claire County.

Billstrom was convicted of a felony count of robbery with threat of force in May 2013 in Winnebago County.

If convicted of the new felony charges related to the storage unit burglaries, Lamb and Billstrom could each be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.