Police: Two men injured in reported home robbery in Farmington

Two men suffered minor injuries in an alleged home robbery in Farmington early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Farmington Police Department was called to Waterville Road around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday for a report of two men asking for help. Officers found the men, both 36 years old, who told police they were victims of a robbery that occurred at a residence on Talcott Notch Road, according to police.

Preliminary investigations revealed the men were targeted by a guest in the incident and it was not a random act, police said.

The two men suffered minor injuries, according to police. They were evaluated by emergency services but declined to go to the hospital.

Detectives are investigating the alleged robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.