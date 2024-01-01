Police: Two men from Quincy, Randolph arrested on murder charges after fatal shooting in Dorchester

Two men from Randolph and Quincy are facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a Boston man on Geneva Avenue on Saturday, police said Sunday night.

Tyreese Robinson, 19, of Randolph, and Dasahn Crowder, 21, of Quincy were arrested by members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 380 Talbot Ave., police said in a statement.

At the time of the arrests, Robinson and Crowder were wanted on warrants for murder issued out of Dorchester District Court for the shooting death of Curtis Effee, 41, Boston, police said.

At about 12:52 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of 417 Geneva Ave. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Effee suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Homicide Unit ay 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463). Police said they will protect the identities of anyone who assists investigators in an anonymous manner.

Local residents who need emotional support or who need to talk to someone about this fatal shooting or distressing events in the community may call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team, which provides free, private support 24/7 at 617-431-0125.

Both Robinson and Crowder are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW