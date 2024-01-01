Police: Two men shot at CT strip club on New Years Eve

Police are investigating a shooting at an adult entertainment club in Vernon that injured two men shortly before midnight on New Years Eve.

The Vernon Police Department said officers arrived at Lucky’s Cabaret at 65 Windsor Ave. at 11:56 p.m. in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, the department said officers located two men with gunshot wounds. The men were treated and transported to Hartford Hospital by Vernon EMS.

The two victims are in stable condition, according to Vernon Police.

The investigation is ongoing. The department asks anyone with information to call the Vernon Police Department Detective Division at 860-872-9126.