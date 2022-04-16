Police: Two men threatened to shoot co-workers

Apr. 16—MILTON — Two employees of Custom Container Solutions claimed they were quoting movie lines when an employee reported that he overheard them allegedly talking about shooting their co-workers and a manager. One of those men, it was discovered later, had a loaded weapon in his locker, according to Milton Police Department.

Paul Michael Temple, 33, of Muncy, and Charles Anthony Adams, 32, of Montgomery, were both charged with three misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct. The charges were filed by Milton Patrolman Daniel Zettlemoyer II in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Police were dispatched on March 21 to Custom Container Solutions, 201 N. Industrial Park Road, Milton, for a report that Temple and Adams were allegedly overheard making comments that they planned to shoot up the factory. They were overheard by another employee while they were working the same line around 9 a.m. March 21.

Their co-worker told police that Adams and Temple allegedly said they were going to bring a rifle into work and shoot everyone. They allegedly named their manager Charles Williams and a co-worker they didn't like as specific targets, according to court documents.

Temple and Adams told police that they were quoting movie lines from "Full Metal Jacket" and the reporting co-worker misconstrued them. Temple said he does not own a gun. Adams said he does own a gun and sometimes leaves it in his vehicle while working, but he did not have it that day, according to court documents.

Management suspended Adams and found a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun in Adams's locker. The firearm was fully loaded with one round in the chamber, police said.

Adams claimed to have forgotten about the firearm and didn't intend to lie, according to court documents.

Temple denied having knowledge of Adams having a gun in his locker. Temple said he was not willing to take a polygraph test, according to court documents.

Adams was arraigned on March 22 and posted $20,000 cash bail through a professional bondsman.

Both Adams and Temple are scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. April 27 in front of Diehl.