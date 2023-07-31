Police: Two NH men charged with kidnapping, assault, after forcing victim from car during fight

A fight between several men Sunday night resulted in one man being transported to the hospital and two more being taken away in handcuffs.

Larry Laing, 52, of Manchester, and Joshua Robinson, 51, also of Manchester, are charged with kidnapping, attempted robbery, and simple assault.

Officers responding to the area of 19 Russell Street around 7:10 p.m. for a reported altercation found a 46-year-old Manchester man suffering injuries to his face, according to Manchester Police.

Authorities say the victim was uncooperative with police and was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

In a follow-up investigation, police obtained video that allegedly showed two men, Laing and Robinson, standing outside a car on Russell Street, attacking a victim sitting inside. The victim was then forced from the car, according to officials, and into a building where officers recovered evidence of another assault.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



