Police: Two pedestrians were killed on Christmas Day in unrelated Brevard crashes

Two people — a pedestrian fatally struck in a hit and run near downtown Melbourne and another along a darkened stretch of Interstate 95 — were killed in separate crashes on Christmas Day.

The first deadly crash took place at 12:18 a.m. Monday, Melbourne police said, after a 23-year-old pedestrian identified as Andrew Ryan Sofranko, Handover, Penn., attempted to cross U.S. 1 near Strawbridge Avenue.

Police said Sofranko was hit by an unknown driver traveling north on U.S. 1. The driver of the vehicle fled north on U.S. 1, police said. Sofranko was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A second, unrelated fatal collision involving a pedestrian took place about 9:38 p.m. on Interstate 95 near the Brevard-Indian River County line Monday, Florida Highway Patrol investigators said.

Troopers said a 43-year-old Roseland woman was struck and killed after getting out of a disabled vehicle on the darkened highway.

More: Melbourne pedestrian killed in Brightline collision; second fatality in three months

A Mitsubishi Outlander heading northbound near mile marker 160 struck the unnamed woman, whose vehicle was blocking the center lane after an earlier crash, reports show. The driver of the Mitsubishi swerved to avoid the vehicle, hitting the woman as she walked eastward, troopers reported.

The woman was pronounced dead at Holmes Regional Medical Center, reports show. The unidentified driver of the Mitsubishi was not injured and remained at the site, investigators said.

Investigations continue in both cases.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Two pedestrians killed on Christmas Day in separate Brevard crashes