Police: Two post office locations ‘victimized’ in Kettering, Beavercreek

The Kettering Police Department says two post office locations were the scene of criminal activity this weekend.

In a statement on social media, police said the location on Forrer Boulevard in Kettering and a location on Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek were victimized between Friday and Saturday.

>> Almost 30 mail thefts reported at area post office; A victim’s warning to others

Police say evidence has been obtained and the investigations are in progress.

News Center 7 has reached out to police and the United States Postal Service to learn more about what happened.

Anyone who may have used the outside mail boxes to send off mail between 12 a.m. on Friday and 2 a.m. on Saturday are encouraged to email the United States Postal Office Inspector at CFOMT@uspis.gov or call (877)876-2455.












