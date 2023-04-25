Police say two shootings were likely drug-related, connected, not random

Apr. 24—Beckley Police's Chief of Detectives Morgan Bragg said two of the three shootings that took place last week appear to be connected and "not random acts of violence."

Brag said drugs also likely played a part in the shootings on Thursday and Saturday.

"We are currently investigating what we believe to be a drug connection to this," he said. "We're kind of in the preliminary stages of that, but we do believe that, at the end of the day, it does lead back to that."

As of Monday morning, Bragg said they have not made any arrests in the two shootings though police are "headed in that direction."

In light of the shootings, which left two people dead, calls for peace and unity have been made by many in the community who gathered Monday evening at Heart of God Ministries in Beckley for a prayer vigil.

"We're not only just gathering to show respect for the memory as well as the family of the deceased but also to continue to work and support unity in the community," said Bishop Fred T. Simms, the senior pastor and founder of the Heart of God Ministries.

"I find it as a way to bring the community out as we work to recover from the shootings that have taken place.

"I find that we must take time together as a community. We must stop. And we got to pray. We pray for our nation," Simms said. "We pray for our state. We pray for our cities, and we must find a way to help us all to make better choices, and that includes helping our younger people or young adults and youth as a whole to make better choices in life."

Bragg said communities can expect an "increased presence" from the police in the areas that have been affected.

He said detectives also believe the shootings that took place Thursday and Saturday evening "are connected" and "appear to be targeted."

"They're not random acts of violence or anything of that nature," he said. "They were certainly a — kind of a targeted event. And it appears to stem from kind of an ongoing feud between these two groups."

When asked if he thought the two shootings were gang-related, Bragg said there was nothing that had been uncovered as part of the investigation that would suggest gang activity.

"It does appear that the most recent one (on Saturday) stemmed from the shooting of (Malique Shaquille Medley)," he said.

Medley, 30, of Beckley, was shot and killed Thursday night while in the passenger seat of a car being driven down Scott Avenue in Beckley. His wife was driving the car and their two children, ages 7 and 1, were also in the car but were not injured.

Bragg said the police department is continuing to investigate and track down people of interest.

"We're not at the stage where charges have been filed or anything like that, but I think that the investigation has gone well and we're certainly headed in that direction," he said.

Bragg said he understands the public's concern but hopes they can find some relief in knowing that the shootings were not random.

"We've seen no suggestion that these were random acts of violence in any fashion," he said. "This was a problem between two groups who have chosen to handle it this way.

"We intend to make sure that they get the justice they deserve for the way they're handling these things because they're putting a lot of people, a lot of the public at great risk."

He added that officers have been out day and night working on these cases and that the department has also reached out to state and federal partners for assistance.

The recent violence experienced by the community dates back to Tuesday when a 17-year-old male was found dead in in a wooded area near Carriage Drive with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The name of the victim has not been released. The Raleigh Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made in connection to this shooting, Sheriff J.C. Canaday told The Register-Herald Monday.

Then on Thursday night, Medley was shot and killed while his wife drove down Scott Avenue in Beckley with their two young children in the car.

Three days later, at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, occupants of two cars were firing at each other on Sheridan Avenue near 7th Street before the cars crashed head-on, sending one into a ditch.

According to police, three Black men were shot while three others fled the scene. Police said approximately 100 fired cartridge casings were recovered from the vehicles and roadway.

All the victims, two age 26 and one age 23, were taken to a hospital. One remains in critical condition while the other two are stable, Bragg said.

He added that police have found no connection between the shooting of the 17-year-old and the shootings that took place later in the week.

Following Saturday's shooting, a "Love Peace & Unity Walk" was held Sunday afternoon in the East Park neighborhood.

Beckley Common Councilwoman Janine Bullock attended the walk and told The Register-Herald Monday that the walk and the prayer vigil were needed for the community to come together and heal.

"My heart is broken," Bullock said. "There's going to have to be a healing in this community, where families are going to have to come together to try to solve these crimes and see what is basically happening within the communities. People are going to have to start talking so we can try to figure out a resolution."

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app available for download at www.CrimeStoppersWV.com. Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest.

