UPDATE Police: Two struck by car in Sunbury

Sep. 12—Sunbury Police say two females were struck on Seventh and Reagan streets and have been taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

One person is detained after police said they arrived to the scene where multiple people were arguing. Officers would not say if the driver would be charged. Police did not release the names of the two individuals who were struck and said the investigation was ongoing.

Seventh and Reagan streets remained closed for about an hour but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, according to Sunbury Police Sergeant Travis Bremigen.