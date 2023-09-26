LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A group of teens tangled with a juvenile about 8:30 p.m. Friday, ending with two teens being shot, according to Lafayette police.

The shootings happened on Old Romney Road near Elston Road, police said.

The juvenile who was not part of the group pulled a pistol and fired at the group, striking two 14-year-old boys, both from Lafayette.

The teens were treated at a Lafayette-area hospital and later released, police said.

The teenager who shot the boys ran away from the scene and has not been apprehended, police said Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police: Two teenagers shot during tussle with another juvenile