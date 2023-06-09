Police: Two teens arrested for breaking into Boston vape shop, stealing $1,000 worth of merch

Authorities arrested two teenage suspects Friday morning for allegedly breaking into a vape shop in downtown Boston and stealing merchandise.

A 12-year-old from South Boston and a 14-year-old from Dorchester were both charged with delinquent to wit; breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a felony.

According to Boston Police, the pair broke into the Blue Moon Smoke Shop on Tremont Street around 1:20 a.m. by using cement-like rocks to damage the front door of the business. Once inside, the two suspects allegedly began loading their backpacks with products and merchandise.

Officials say the stolen goods were worth around $1,000.

Both teens were arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

