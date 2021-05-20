Police: Two teens arrested, charged with bringing firearms on Boise school grounds

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with misdemeanors after they were found in possession of multiple firearms while on school grounds, Boise police officials said in a news release Thursday.

Jaymen Miller, 19, and an unidentified 17-year-old are each charged with one count of possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Police said they received reports Thursday afternoon of a suspicious vehicle and potentially armed individuals in a parking lot at a school facility in the 8000 block of Salt Creek Drive near Maple Grove and Victory Roads. There are multiple school facilities in the area: West Junior High School, Frank Church High School, the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and Boise School District’s district services building. It wasn’t immediately clear where the teenagers were when they were arrested.

Officials said a school resource officer located the suspects, who were quickly detained. Boise police said a school was put on lockdown. The Idaho Statesman has reached out to police and the Boise School District to determine which school or schools were on lockdown.

Law enforcement found multiple firearms in the vehicle. No other details were given on how many or what type of weapons the teenagers reportedly had.

Police said there is “no evidence at this time that the subjects intended to bring the firearms into the school.” The incident comes just weeks after a school shooting at Rigby Middle School in East Idaho injured two students and a school custodian.