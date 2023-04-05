Police: Two teens arrested after leading PD on chase with stolen car, ramming cruiser in Mansfield

Two teens are facing charges after the pair allegedly led police on a chase with a stolen and rammed cruiser in their attempt to get away.

Mansfield police received a call for a stolen car at Easton’s Avalon Apartment Complex on Robert Drive shortly after midnight Wednesday. A Mansfield officer responded to the call and immediately found the alleged stolen car pulled to the side of the roadway on Eastman Street. Officer Martell attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop but the vehicle began to speed away. Officer Martell eventually found the vehicle again, this time on Mill Street, and again tried to stop it.

The car turned around toward Mansfield, where it was eventually spotted by a second responding officer. The second officer, Sergeant Schepis, followed the car onto Essex Street and eventually into a cul-de-sac neighborhood. With nowhere else to go, the operator of the alleged stolen car rammed Schepis’ police cruiser then stopped to allow his passenger out of the vehicle.

While police began to chase the passenger into the woods, the operator of the car sped off. At 12:37 a.m. the passenger, a 14-year-old Brockteen resident, was found in the woods and taken into custody.

At 1:30 a.m. another officer, Sorge, located the stolen car in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms on Chauncey Street. Sorge attempted another traffic stop but the vehicle raced away at over 100 miles per hour on Route 106 toward Easton.

Around 15 minutes later, Easton Police found the car near the apartment complex it was originally stolen from. The driver again fled. Sergeant Schepis had officers deploy a “Stop Stick” a device that would puncture the car’s tires. The stolen car successfully deployed the device at the intersection of East and Eastman Streets.

The driver abandoned the slowing vehicle on Franklin Street, fleeing into a front yard. At approximately 2:27 p.m., Officers found the suspect, 19-year-old Duron Colton of New Bedford, hiding in a yard on Potash Road. The suspect had a knife in his hand, police say. Eventually, he dropped the weapon and police were able to take him into custody.

“We are thankful that there were no serious injuries as a result of the reckless and negligent actions on the part of the suspects and their complete disregard for the safety and well-being of the citizens and first responders of these communities. We also thank Sgt Schepis and his midnight team of officers as they brought a very dynamic and dangerous situation lasting nearly two hours, to a safe and successful conclusion for all involved. Lastly, we thank our law enforcement partners from Easton, Foxboro, and Norton Police Departments as well as SEMRECC and the Massachusetts State Police for their quick and professional response,” the Mansfield Police Department said in a statement.

The 14-year-old Brockton teen will be arraigned in Taunton Juvenile Court on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy to receive motor vehicle, and disorderly conduct.

Culton is facing charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, malicious destruction to property over $1200.00, reckless endangerment of a child, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, disorderly person, operating with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police (3 counts), leaving the scene of a property damage accident, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, speeding and marked lanes violations. He will be arraigned in Attleboro District Court.

