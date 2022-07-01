Police: Two teens injured in shooting in Hartford

Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant

The Hartford Police Department is investigating the shooting of two teenagers early Friday morning.

Police responded to the area of 2 Bourbon Street on a ShotSpotter activation around 4:20 a.m. While searching the area, two 17-year-old boys with gunshot wounds arrived at an area hospital for treatment.

Both victim were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries according to police.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

