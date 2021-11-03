Police say two of three deaths at Kansas City, Kansas, apartment were homicides

Kansas City, Kansas police on Wednesday released the names of three residents who were found dead within the past two days inside the Wyandotte Towers apartment building.

Preliminary autopsy results determined that two of the three suspicious deaths discovered Monday and Tuesday at the high-rise apartment at 9th Street and Washington Boulevard were homicides.

A third person discovered by building staff on Tuesday, died from natural causes, police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said in an email Wednesday.

“We realize that the community has become anxious this week regarding the circumstances of the discovery of three bodies at 915 Washington Blvd,” Chartrand said. “We hope that while there obviously remains concern until a suspect is apprehended and charged, this news will help to bring some amount of calm and dispel some of the rumors that are being posted to social media.”

Damon Irvin, 35, was discovered by building staff on Monday. The following day, the body of Rau’Daja Fairrow, 25, was found. Both deaths have been ruled homicides. Police have not said how they were killed and no suspect information was released.

Homicide detectives continued their investigation of the killings on Wednesday.

A third person, Roy Wright, 66, was discovered on Tuesday. Wright died of natural causes, Chartrand said.

They each lived in separate apartments in the 15-story, 302-unit building located near downtown Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers were called to the building about 8:15 a.m. on Monday to check on the welfare of a resident. Arriving officers found the body of Irvin dead inside his apartment.

The following day, building management called police again just after 11 a.m. when Wyandotte Towers personnel found the bodies of Wright and Fairrow while performing routine maintenance in the building.

The building has security and video surveillance. Police did not know whether anyone forced their way into the victims’ apartments.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).