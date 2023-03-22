Police find two Virginia inmates at an IHOP after they dug out of jail with toothbrush

Reuters

India's decision to allow foreign law firms to establish offices in the country is set to shake up its legal services industry, with local firms fretting star performers could soon be poached and predicting that fees will shoot higher to retain them. As of March 10, foreign law firms can now set up shop in India to offer M&A and corporate advisory services as well as to handle arbitration disputes for foreign clients. India had some $50 billion in cross-border deals last year while corporate arbitration cases and other legal disputes have continued to grow, making the South Asian market a lucrative one for global lawyers who until now have had to operate on a fly-in, fly-out basis.