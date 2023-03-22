Police find two Virginia inmates at an IHOP after they dug out of jail with toothbrush
Before being busted at the pancake chain, the pair dug a hole through jail walls using a toothbrush and metal object, officials said.
Before being busted at the pancake chain, the pair dug a hole through jail walls using a toothbrush and metal object, officials said.
Two inmates in a Virginia jail used primitively made tools to create a hole in the wall of their cell and escape, only to be found hours later at an IHOP restaurant nearby, a sheriff said. Authorities discovered the two men, ages 37 and 43, missing from their cell in the Newport News jail annex during a routine head count Monday evening, according to a statement from the Newport News Sheriff's Office. A preliminary investigation found the men exploited a weakness in the jail's construction design and used tools made from a toothbrush and a metal object to access rebars between the walls — and then used the rebar to further their escape, the statement said.
The attorney for Jeffery Cutter, who is accused of concealing his financial incentives in clients' annuity sales, says the SEC is “flat-out wrong.”
A technical issue in the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is having an impact on operations at the jail Monday, leaving some inmates waiting longer than usual to post bail and get out.
The rifle fell to the sidewalk just feet from people watching the St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Lance Reddick, known for his work on HBO's "The Wire" and the "John Wick" movie series, has died at 60. Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves pay tribute.
Read for yourself what Tucker Carlson, Rupert Murdoch, and other top Fox personalities wrote behind closed doors.
A Pentagon spokesperson told reporters that the US will continue to operate its surveillance drones in international airspace over the Black Sea.
Often lost in the fact that Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre sued broadcasters Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe for defamation is that Mississippi auditor Shad White also has been accused of telling lies about Favre’s role in the state’s welfare-fund scandal. White is now pushing back publicly against Favre. Recently, Mississippi filed a response [more]
Researchers discovered a way to turn superglue into strong, clear plastic that can be made into many shapes. Allison Christy, CC BY-NDThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Our team used superglue as a starting material to develop a low-cost, recyclable and easily produced transparent plastic called polyethyl cyanoacrylate that has properties similar to those of plastics used for single-use products like cutlery, cups and packaging. Unlike most tradition
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally's Republican colleagues in the Senate have voted 19-7 that he should keep his leadership post in the wake of revelations that he repeatedly commented on posts of nearly nude photos of a young gay model and other LGBTQ personalities. The Senate GOP caucus cast the vote of confidence Monday that the 79-year-old Republican should continue in his dual roles as lieutenant governor and Senate speaker. McNally initially stated earlier this month that he “had no intention of stopping” when pressed about why he repeatedly commented on racy social media posts by the 20-year-old.
It appears Cam Martin will not be returning to Kansas men’s basketball for one more year. He said he has entered the transfer portal.
The Bulls big three of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikoka Vucevic did something no other trio has this season, or any Bulls have since 1977-78.
India's decision to allow foreign law firms to establish offices in the country is set to shake up its legal services industry, with local firms fretting star performers could soon be poached and predicting that fees will shoot higher to retain them. As of March 10, foreign law firms can now set up shop in India to offer M&A and corporate advisory services as well as to handle arbitration disputes for foreign clients. India had some $50 billion in cross-border deals last year while corporate arbitration cases and other legal disputes have continued to grow, making the South Asian market a lucrative one for global lawyers who until now have had to operate on a fly-in, fly-out basis.
In an interview with @ComplexSports , Chet Holmgren is high on OKC's future.
"It's a team sport and you can't play alone," Bündchen said of Brady's final game in an interview with Vanity Fair
Angel Pittman says her dream to create a mobile hair salon was thwarted when a neighbor harassed her with racist comments and vandalized her buses
Maybe it's JC's Timbs, baggy jeans, and thug appeal that are keeping him from replying to the texts.
The phone call from the Connell inmate had been monitored.
The late-night host shows how the ex-president's legal problems are due to his own stupidity.
Andrew Wylie sees big things for the Commanders under Eric Bieniemy.