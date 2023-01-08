Police: Two women engage in student altercation at EC school

Jan. 7—EAU CLAIRE — A mother and aunt encouraged their son and nephew to become involved in a physical altercation with other students at South Middle School, police say.

The mother also participated in the physical altercation, police said.

Michelle D. Lovelace, 29, 850 Truax Blvd., and Tareall L. Lovelace, 34, of Racine were each charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child and disorderly conduct.

Michelle Lovelace is also charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child.

Tareall Lovelace is also charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

Signature bonds of $10,000 and $2,500, respectively, were set for Michelle Lovelace and Tareall Lovelace. As conditions of bond, the women are prohibited from contacting the students involved in the altercation or South Middle School.

Michelle Lovelace and Tareall Lovelace return to court Feb. 13.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police detective who was at South Middle School heard a disturbance outside of the school office at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

The detective ran out of the office to find one student engaged in a physical altercation with two other students.

Michelle Lovelace, the mother of one of the two other students, punched the first student with a closed fist.

The detective grabbed the first student and forced him into the office to separate him from the situation.

Michelle Lovelace continued to yell and scream in the hallway about other students trying to jump her son.

The two other students then began to yell at a fourth boy, and Michelle Lovelace also got involved in that verbal argument.

Michelle Lovelace and Tareall Lovelace then verbally encouraged their sons and nephews to get involved in the physical altercation.

An assistant principal was punched in the face by Tareall Lovelace's son while he was trying to break up the student confrontation.

Police were eventually able to get the Lovelaces, their sons and other family members to leave the school grounds.

Michelle Lovelace told police she was at the school that morning for a meeting with school administrators because of verbal arguments her son was having with another student.

Michelle Lovelace admitted to encouraging an altercation between her son and the other student. "Yep, I was rooting it on," she said. "I told my son to handle his business."

If convicted of the felony charge, Michelle Lovelace could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.