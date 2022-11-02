Police: Two women jailed for attack on school bus matron

Nov. 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two women accused of attacking a Greater Johnstown School District bus matron are in jail, and an arrest warrant was issued for a third woman who is wanted in connection with the assault.

City police charged Zaneta L. McDowell, 29, of the 1200 block of Solomon Street, and Kashonda Shavonne Roberts, 34, of Solomon Homes, with aggravated assault and unauthorized school bus entry.

McDowell, Roberts and Rose Lee Hughes allegedly boarded a school bus on Oct. 26 at a bus stop in Johnstown's Solomon Homes complex and repeatedly punched the bus matron in the head and face.

The attack was captured on the bus security camera.

Police said the assault was a "heinous act" and "without provocation."

McDowell and Roberts were arraigned by District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after each failed to post 10% of $125,000 bond.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Hughes.