Police:Twomen arrested after fleeing the scene of a New London shooting

Jul. 9—Galante said police were called just after 3:30 a.m. to Golden and Union streets for a report of a person shot. When the first officer arrived, he said, a silver Chevy Silverado tried to elude them and engaged in pursuit.

Galante said the pursuit went through the streets of New London and led to the Boston Post Road in Waterford near Wildrose Avenue. He said the Silverado suffered a mechanical failure and came to a stop, when Figueroa got out of the vehicle and ran away.

"Figueroa was later located in possession of a firearm and taken into custody without further incident," he said.

Soto-Marrero was taken into custody, Galante said, adding the Waterford and East Lyme police departments assisted in the arrests.

Galante said Figueroa was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of an extended magazine and interfering police, adding he was held on $250,000 bond. He said Soto-Marrero was charged with reckless driving, engaging in pursuit, operating a vehicle without a license and interfering with police and was held on $100,000 bond.

Officers at the scene on Golden Street found evidence that a person had been shot, Galante said, adding it was determined that the victim had been driven away before police arrived. He said the victim, a 32-year-old man, later arrived at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition.

Galante said members of the department's Investigative Services Division responded to collect evidence, process the scene and canvass the area. He said the incident does not appear to be random.