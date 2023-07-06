Police:TwoNew London men arrested with illegal firearms at traffic stop

Jul. 5—Galante said officers were investigating a shooting at a convenience store, in which a man was shot multiple times, when they stopped a vehicle near Ocean Avenue and Bank Street. He said an officer was in contact with the driver and the passengers when Catala fled the vehicle.

Catala was caught, Galante said, and it was discovered he had dropped a firearm in the car before the foot chase. Galante said Wilson, also a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of a firearm as well.

Galante said Catala was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a firearms with an altered serial number, having a weapon in a motor vehicle and interfering with police. Wilson was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and having a weapon in a motor vehicle, Galante said.

Galante said the arrests appear to be unrelated to the shooting at the Ocean Avenue convenience store. He said both incidents are under investigation.