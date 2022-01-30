Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man in shooting of woman

Detectives and a U.S. Marshals Task Force on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old Newport News man in the shooting of a transgender woman last week in a meet-up for sex.

Hampton Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 to the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard, where the woman had been shot in a car, sustaining gunshot wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said the woman “had arranged to meet an acquaintance with the intention of engaging in sexual activity,” before an argument between them broke out and she was shot. Police said they did not believe the woman was targeted because she is transgender.

On Saturday, Hampton Police announced that 21-year-old Asron Marquis Sellers was arrested in Newport News with the assistance of the Marshals and Newport News Police. Sellers was charged with malicious wounding, attempted robbery, shooting into an occupied vehicle and three gun charges.

Sellers is being held at the Newport News City Jail before an expected transfer to the Hampton City Jail.

Transgender people are more than four times more likely than others to become victims of violent crimes — including aggravated and simple assault, rape and sexual assault — according to a study published in March 2021 by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com