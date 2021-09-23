Police, U.S. Marshals locate missing teens

Sep. 23—COAL TOWNSHIP — Two missing juveniles are now in the care of Northumberland County after Milton Police, Coal Township Police and the U.S. Marshal's Service were able to locate them and charge two Coal Township residents with felony interfering with the custody of children, according to court documents.

Otis Hoover, 33, and Tammy Zeigler, 33, both of Wood Street, now face felony charges after Coal Township Detective Matthew Hashuga, the Milton Police and U.S. Marshal Service were able to locate the teens.

On Sept. 17 Coal Township police received a call from Milton Police saying they believed the two children were inside a home in Coal Township after the U.S. Marshal's Service was able to track down the children.

Both children had been reported missing since June, police said.

Marshals received word of the children's whereabouts and were able to conduct surveillance on a West Wood Street home and eventually saw one of the missing children exit the home, police said.

A search warrant was then applied for by Coal Township and signed by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic, police said.

When Hoover and Zeigler were taken into custody they were with one of the children, while denying they knew where the other was being housed, according to police.

Another officer returned to the residence and discovered the other missing child hiding under a bed in an attic, police said.

Hoover and Zeigler were arraigned by on-call Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole and both were sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash.

Both will appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing at a later date.