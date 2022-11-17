Police: U.Va. mass shooting suspect went to play, ate dinner with victims before shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The investigation into the shooting deaths Sunday of three University of Virginia students and two others who were wounded shows the suspect, 22-year-old Christopher D. Jones, traveled with the victims and had dinner with them before reportedly opening fire after they returned to the school, according to a press release from Virginia State Police.

Jones is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said Jones traveled with other U.Va. students on Sunday to Washington, D.C., to attend a theater performance at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. After the play, the 22 students and a professor ate dinner together before boarding a chartered bus back to Charlottesville.

The bus pulled to a stop at the Culbreth Garage on campus at about 10:15 p.m. As the students were getting up to leave, Jones produced a weapon and allegedly began firing. As he exited the bus, police said Jones reportedly fired more rounds before fleeing the scene on foot. Police said he left the area in his black Dodge Durango.

Devin Chandler, 20, of Virginia Beach, and D’Sean Perry, 22, of Miami, Florida, were killed at the scene. Lavel Davis Jr., 20, of Ridgeville, South Carolina, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he later died from injuries sustained in the shooting, police said. All three victims played football at the university. Jones was a member of the football team in 2018.

The bodies of the shooting victims were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsies.

A 19-year-old student from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, suffered life-threatening injuries. A 19-year-old student from Houston, Texas, was also wounded with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. Both were taken to the medical center in Charlottesville.

After the shootings, police said Jones left the Charlottesville area in his SUV.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, police in Henrico County took Jones into custody without incident after his SUV was spotted in the 5700 block of Edgelawn Street in the eastern area of the county.

Investigators are still actively piecing together his movements between the time he fled the shooting scene and was caught in Henrico County. At this point in the investigation, authorities are "not in a position to comment on Jones’ motives behind the shootings," state police said in the release.

During the course of the investigation, a handgun was recovered in relative proximity to the shooting scene. No firearms were found inside the bus.

A search warrant, executed by investigators at Jones’ residence in Charlottesville, resulted in the recovery of a rifle and a handgun. All of the firearms have been turned over as evidence to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for processing, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

