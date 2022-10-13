Police: Uber driver attacked by passenger

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Uber driver Daniel Nahodil drew his sidearm and fired two shots into his car's floorboard when a passenger attacked him late Wednesday, Lafayette police said.

Nahodil, 41, of Kokomo, picked up two people from the Purdue Memorial Union late Wednesday and was driving them to a Lafayette location, police said.

One of the passengers, Adam Niederholtmeyer, 22, of Lafayette, questioned Nahodil about the route he was driving to Niederholtmeyer's destination, police said.

Niederholtmeyer became angry and put Nahodil in a chokehold from the back seat, police said.

Nahodil couldn't break free from Niederholtmeyer's grip and was having trouble breathing, so he grabbed his sidearm and fired two shots into the passenger-side floor board, police said. No one was sitting in that seat, police said.

This was about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday at 18th Street and Beck Lane, police said.

The shots scared Niederholtmeyer and the other passenger, who jumped from the car and ran away.

No one was injured, police said.

Police later caught up with Niederholtmeyer and jailed him on suspicion of battery and strangulation.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Niederholtmeyer remained incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to online jail records.

