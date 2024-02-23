Police say UCCS entry logs showed homicide suspect enter dorm pods just before shootings

Electronic records of entries into a University of Colorado at Colorado Springs dormitory pod showed homicide suspect Nicholas Jordan entering the pod just before a shooting that killed two people on Feb. 16, according to an arrest affidavit released Friday.

Jordan is accused of two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deaths of Samuel Knopp, a UCCS student from Parker and one of Jordan's roommates, and Celie Rain Montgomery, a Pueblo woman who was not a student at the school.

According to the affidavit authored by the Colorado Springs Police Department, campus police initially received a call from a resident of the pod just before 6 a.m. The caller said he heard gunshots, then the immediate sound of someone moaning, followed by a door closing and the sound of someone running away.

Upon accessing the pod, campus police located the bodies of Knopp and Montgomery, apparently killed by gunshot wounds.

UCCS then notified CSPD, which took over the investigation. There were no signs of forced entry into the pod, according to the affidavit.

Jordan was a resident of the same university pod, although the third roommate of the pod told police he had recently vacated the building. Electronic records showed that Jordan had accessed the building twice the morning of the shooting, once at 3:53 a.m. and once at 5:42 a.m. No one else accessed the pod overnight, according to the affidavit.

Campus police also confirmed to CSPD detectives that there were four keys issued to the pod, and the only key unaccounted for on scene or with campus housing was the key issued to Jordan.

At 5:41 a.m. that morning, security camera footage showed a person in dark clothing walking toward the east entry door of Crestone House, where the dormitory pod is located. That matched the electronic entry log for Jordan's electronic access registered at 5:42 a.m.

At 5:56 a.m., the person in dark clothing could be seen in the security footage running out of the east entrance and along the northeast side of the adjacent dormitory buildings.

Detectives stated in the affidavit that they believe Jordan likely parked on a small access road to the north of the building to avoid known cameras in the parking garage to the southwest of the dormitories.

A vehicle registered to Jordan was caught on a license plate reader camera at 7:47 a.m. that morning, traveling south on Corporate Drive near the Comfort Inn Motel.

A police officer stands outside a dorm in the Village at Alpine Valley housing, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, as police investigate a shooting on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Roommate says Jordan had previous conflicts with roommates

According to the third roommate who called police following the shooting, he and Knopp had previously reported Jordan for unsafe living conditions and smoking in the rooms.

That matched multiple records provided to detectives from UCCS police and campus housing of documented complaints and contacts made with Jordan, according to the affidavit.

The roommate stated that in January, there was an argument between Knopp and Jordan over a bag of trash Knopp collected and placed at Jordan's door. Jordan allegedly threatened Knopp in response, saying that he would "kill him" and that there would be consequences if Jordan was asked to take the trash out again.

UCCS police and campus housing also documented that incident. There were three documented complaints and interactions that UCCS police and UCCS housing completed on Jan. 9 concerning Jordan.

UCCS also reported that Jordan filed an electronic request to be withdrawn from classes and housing on Feb. 15 at 3:12 p.m., approximately 14 and a half hours before the shooting.

Jordan is currently being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $5 million cash-only bond.

What happened during Jordan's appearance in court Friday

During a Friday morning first appearance, Jordan's defense counsel requested that he be given a personal recognizance bond, arguing that Jordan is not a flight risk.

However, Judge David Shakes denied the request. Shakes stated he believed that the possibility of two life sentences without parole, combined with the lack of any real documented ties to the community, presented Jordan with a significant incentive to flee if released on bond.

Currently, the Colorado Public Defender's Office computer system is operating in a limited capacity due to a recent cyberattack.

However, public defenders representing Jordan stated in Friday's hearing that Jordan would not waive his right to a preliminary hearing within 35 days. As such, a hearing has been scheduled for March 15 to determine both parties' readiness to hold a preliminary hearing on March 27.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Man accused of killing Pueblo woman at UCCS had conflict with roommate