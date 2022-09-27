Police uncover 2006 murder suspect's criminal past
Years after his release from a juvenile detention center, he became the prime suspect in the murder of former Auburn University student Lori Slesinski.
Years after his release from a juvenile detention center, he became the prime suspect in the murder of former Auburn University student Lori Slesinski.
Law enforcement officials in Southern California have apprehended a suspect who’s believed to have sexually assaulted numerous female students at Santa Monica College (SMC).
Invading Russian forces launched nine missile and 22 air strikes on Ukraine in the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said in an update on Facebook on Sept. 27.
Germany is also eyeing Qatar as a source of liquefied natural gas as it seeks to replace Russian supply in a crippling energy crisis.
(Bloomberg) -- Japanese political leaders remembered former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a state funeral as a statesman who steadily led the country during his record run as premier, amid domestic opposition to the event that has undermined support for the current prime minister. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesStocks, Comm
Starting teacher salaries remain in the low $40,000s, despite Arizona's last pay raise plan. That hurts recruitment and retention in a major way.
Victory Design's new Bolide line also includes a 164-footer that can soar to 70 knots.
Two people have been taken into custody after a trooper was shot overnight during an undercover narcotics operation in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.
The United States' leadership has more in common with the last years of the USSR than they care to admit.
Along with wind and water damage, Hurricane Ian could mean one more thing for Jacksonville and Florida -- bridge shutdowns if winds get too high.
A Rolex for the retiring legend, a Richard Mille for his Spanish doubles partner.
Is a pending narcissistic-collapse in response to the Department of Justice’s and the House Jan. 6 Committee’s closing in his crimes about to engulf the United States?
The senator conveniently did not mention the allegations against Mark Houck, who the government says shoved a clinic volunteer to the ground twice
Follow these makeup tips and tricks to ensure your mature skin looks healthy and glowy.
Kazakhstan, one of Russia's close ex-Soviet partners, will not recognise the possible annexation of Ukraine's eastern regions by Russia through referendums held there, the Central Asian nation's foreign ministry said on Monday. Voting took place in four Ukrainian regions mostly held by Russian forces, the start of a plan by President Vladimir Putin to annex a big chunk of Ukraine in what the West says is violation of international law that significantly escalates war in the country.
Is there a point at which I should stop reinvesting stock dividends and invest the money or save the cash? -Anonymous Many financial experts recommend that you reinvest dividends most of the time – and I'm inclined to agree. The … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Should I Stop Reinvesting Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
HBOWhen we last heard from John Oliver, the British comic (who has American citizenship) stopped by Seth Meyers’ show to poke fun at the U.K.’s “10 days in forced mourning” for late monarch Queen Elizabeth II—something he’d also done on his Emmy-winning HBO series Last Week Tonight, with some digs at King Charles III and Prime Minister Liz Truss for good measure.After a week off, Oliver returned to Last Week Tonight desk on Sunday and kicked things off by taking a few shots at Maroon 5 frontman
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:23 Russia has lost more than 57,000 servicemen in its war against Ukraine, and according to the estimates of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 500 Russian occupiers have been killed in just one day.
Sarasota County expands mandatory evacuations ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Republicans think tax cuts and deregulation will fix everything. Not inflation.
The Republican politicians pushing universal school vouchers in Arizona know it isn't about providing a leg up to the poor but a handout to the rich.