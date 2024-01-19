Police uncover human remains in Lowell

A member of the Gaston County Police Crime Scene Search team pauses by his van near a home on South Church Street in Lowell where a body was found Friday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2024.

Police searched the yard of a home in Lowell Friday afternoon and found human remains, according to the Lowell Police Department.

The search started Friday at a house on the 600 block of South Church Street, according to a press release.

Outside the home, police could be seen walking to and from the backyard. One man dressed in a yellow rubber suit that had mud on it walked to a police van, got out a piece of equipment and walked back to the home's yard. The human remains will be sent to the medical examiner's office for further analysis, according to police.

No further information was released Friday evening.

