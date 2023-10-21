Police under fire for allowing ‘jihad’ chant at protest

Police have been criticised for failing to act as protesters at a rally in London called for “jihad” to “liberate people in the concentration camp called Palestine” Ministers are understood to be “deeply concerned” by the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the incident on Saturday.

Later, the force said that no offence had been identified but that they would talk to one of the men involved to “discourage” such chanting in the future.

At the event, organised by Hizb ut-Tahrir, members of the extremist Islamic group, which both David Cameron and Tony Blair, wanted to ban, bore a banner with the slogan “Muslim Armies! Rescue the people of Palestine”.

In one video clip, a speaker is filmed asking the assembled crowd: “What is the solution to liberate people in the concentration camp called Palestine?”

In response, several men in the crowd are seen chanting “jihad, jihad, jihad”.

Placards and Palestinian flags waved at the anti-Israel demonstration - Jamie Lorriman

In a comment posted on Twitter, the Met said: “The word jihad has a number of meanings but we know the public will most commonly associate it with terrorism. We have specialist counter-terrorism officers here who have particular knowledge in this area.

“They have assessed this video, filmed at the Hizb ut-Tahrir protest in central London today, and have not identified any offences arising from the specific clip. However, recognising the way language like this will be interpreted by the public and the divisive impact it will have, officers have identified the man involved and will be speaking to him shorty to discourage any repeat of similar chanting.”

One minister said the police response was “really outrageous”.

The Met said that another incident recorded at the rally constituted a hate crime offence which it was investigating. In the video, two young men are shown chanting in Arabic words which appear to include Hamas and “Yahud”, which means Jews.

In a tweet, the Met said: “We have specialist officers with language skills and subject expertise assisting with this operation. The actions in the video amount to a hate crime offence. “Officers are actively working to identify those in the video.”

The Hizb ut-Tahrir which went past both the Egyptian and Turkish embassies, and called on “Muslim Armies rescue the people of Palestine”.

In an entirely separate event from the Hizb ut-Tahrir rally, up to 100,000 demonstrators are estimated to have marched from Hyde Park to Westminster. Organisers said it was the biggest ever pro-Palestinian rally in Britain.

Protesters on the way to the rally had been led in a chant of “free, free Palestine” by a voice on a Tube train Tannoy.

The moment caught on video posted on social media prompted Paul Scully, the Tory minister for London, to say: “At a time when there’s not enough emphasis on the difference between the horrific terrorist attacks by Hamas and the legitimate concerns of Palestinians in Gaza, it’s really important that Londoners don’t stoke the tension in our capital where Jews live peacefully alongside Muslims.”

British Transport Police later said they were investigating if it was a Transport for London employee using the Tannoy.

Protesters on demonstration from Marble Arch to Whitehall - Jamie Lorriman

Among the crowds at the rally was a little girl in a pink puffer jacket who appeared to be no more than five, and too young to be aware that the words she yelled into a loudspeaker had been branded antisemitic by the Home Secretary only days before.

With a huge grin, evidently loving the attention, she bellowed into the microphone: “From the river to the sea.” An almost deafening chorus answered: “Palestine will be free!”

The police looked on. Suella Braverman, had said last week that the chant was “widely understood as a call for the destruction of Israel.”

But it was ubiquitous at yesterday’s Rally for Palestine in central London, and police took no action against the thousands who took up the chant.

The protesters had been told not even to attempt to approach the Israeli embassy off Kensington Gardens, so they took their anger to Downing Street instead.

Whistles, drums, loudhailers, endless chants and the thudding drone of police helicopters were the soundtrack.

Among the ocean of placards were posters bearing shocking images of Benjamin Netenyahu and Rishi Sunak, both with Hitler moustaches and with the slogan “crime minister”.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators deliver their clear message - Mike Ruane /Story Picture Agency

Other placards bore slogans that supporters of Israel might judge to be incendiary or offensive: “Death to settler colonialism everywhere”, “One holocaust does not not justify another” and “Zionism is Naziism”.

A sign reading “Resistance is not terrorism” was perhaps the closest anyone in the crowd came to mentioning the event that triggered the violence that had brought them together in the first place: the massacre on Oct 7 by Hamas of more than 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, many younger than the girl with the loud hailer.

The atrocity was briefly acknowledged by a couple of the many platform speakers later at the climax of the rally in Whitehall. But otherwise the iniquity of Israel was the message.

The little girl with the microphone again led a chant: “Five, six, seven, eight Israel is a terror state!”

One placard called for “a socialist intifada”. Others demanded “hands off Jerusalem”, or “sanctions on Israel”.

A number proclaimed “there’s blood on your hands, but replaced the “a” with a star of David, a universal symbol of Jewish identity as well as part of the flag of Israel.

The majority, however, simply called for “freedom for Palestine”. Sitara Patel, 31, was waiting for a friend outside the Hyde Park Hilton.

Down from the North of England, the management consultant had attended a free Palestine rally in Preston last weekend but wanted to be present for the big one this weekend.

“I came down to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and call out the illegal occupation,” she said. “I’ve been active for about 10 years now.”

Asked if she believed Israel had a right to exist, she hesitated briefly before saying: “Israel has to follow the law. It’s the apartheid that I’m standing against. We need a two-state solution.”

Another attendee, a 24-year-old sustainability consultant from London called Grace, said she only went on marches about Palestine and climate change.

Protesters at demonstration from Marble Arch to Whitehall

“I’m here today because Gaza is being oppressed and the retaliation is completely out of proportion,” she said. “There is a massive complex history, the British has a lot to answer for.”

Outside the Hard Rock Cafe, a few people laid out their prayer mats diagonally across Old Park Lane. It coincided with a heavy shower. Suddenly, the grand porticos of Piccadilly became the refuge of hundreds of protesters festooned with flags and keffiyehs.

A middle-aged man in a tweed tweed jacket wore a particularly grim expression as he threaded through them to reach the Cavalry and Guards club.

At the main rally, John McDonnell, the Labour former shadow chancellor, and Mick Whelan, the Aslef union boss, were among those at the head of events.

Organisers had to ask demonstrators not to let off fireworks or flares in case it caused injury to children.

Police appeared to be taking a light-touch approach. In footage on social media several officers could be seen watching a young protester to climb down off some high scaffolding before handing him back his Palestinian flag and allowing him to depart.

By 5pm, the Metropolitan Police said they had arrested just one person at Saturday’s protest.

‘We stand with Jewish community’ seems to be open invitation for many Jew haters

By Stephen Pollard

Like most Jews, I imagine, I’ve spent the days since the Hamas massacre in Israel in a mix of depression, anger and a sort of unsettled melancholy. But that changed on Saturday, crystallising into pure rage.

On the streets of London, where I was born, live and work, 100,000 people marched. Many of them sang “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, a chant which effectively demands the elimination of Jews from the state of Israel.

You only needed to look at some of the placards on display to see what motivated some of the marchers. One sign read “There is blood on your hands,” with a Star of David above “your”. Naked, unambiguous and unashamed anti-Semitism.

And, as far as I could tell, the police stood by and watched – as they did last week when the same thing happened on another march. As they seemingly always do.

In advance of Saturday’s protest, the Met told the Jewish community in open letters and on social media that they would not allow hate on the streets. I doubt there was a single Jew in the country who believed a word of it, because we have heard it all before and it is meaningless.

Two years ago, a car convoy drove through areas with large Jewish populations screaming anti-Semitic abuse through loudhailers and saying they would rape our daughters. Not a single person has been prosecuted. On and on it goes and the police stand and watch, as they did yesterday.

But my rage is not directed only at the police. I’ve been naively buoyed in recent days by the supportive words of prominent politicians, both in government and opposition. More fool me. “We stand with the Jewish community” actually seems to be an open invitation for many Jew haters to march through London when they feel like it.

For years many of us have warned that we do not stand up for Western values. Saturday’s march is of a piece with our refusal to tackle the hatred that is spread by Islamist extremists and by deformed so-called progressive politics. And it is only the beginning.

