Police: Underage man now arrested was served at Happy Crab

Jan. 7—SALEM, N.H. — A 20-year-old is facing felony charges after police say he drove drunk, seriously injuring himself and two female friends in November.

Police say the driver, Andrew Dzioba, and an underage passenger were served alcohol at the Happy Crab, 369 South Broadway, hours before the crash.

Dzioba is free on personal recognizance bail, police say, but is scheduled to face a judge for arraignment later this month.

He was arrested on a warrant this week for four counts of aggravated DWI with serious injury and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Dzioba, who was 19 at the time, and both of his passengers were unconscious when they were transported to Massachusetts hospitals, police said. Two were brought by medical helicopter.

"This prevented any arrest on scene or the ability for us to get blood results in anywhere near a timely manner," said Salem police Capt. Jason Smith.

All three were hospitalized for "an extended period of time," according to Smith.

He noted, "This agency conducted a thorough investigation of the matter, including waiting to receive toxicology results prior to obtaining the arrest warrant."

Two restaurant workers are also facing charges in connection to the crash.

Police records show that Kailey Mendes, 34, and Jie Lian, 25, were each arrested for two counts each of prohibited sales.

The investigation was "fairly routine," Smith said, and "aided by video evidence."

That includes footage of Dzioba and an 18-year-old, later his passenger, taking shots of alcohol with a bartender who served them at one point.

Local and state officials continue to investigate the restaurant.