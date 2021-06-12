Police union backs fired East Windsor sergeant

Jun. 12—EAST WINDSOR — The police union plans to take legal action in an effort to have Sgt. David McNeice reinstated to his job, said Sgt. Jeffery Reimer, president of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Local 3583, on Friday.

McNeice, a 16-year veteran with the local department, was fired following a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Police Commission for disobeying orders, insubordination, violating department policies, and breaking state and federal laws.

UNION BACKS FIRED SERGEANT

WHAT: Police union planning legal action to reinstate Sgt. David McNeice, who was fired on Wednesday.

WHY: Union says Police Commission "made a gross error," and McNeice was fired "without just cause," and there is no criminal investigation into McNeice's actions.

"Our union believes the East Windsor Police Commission made a gross error in terminating Sgt. McNeice's employment. We have begun the process of seeking to have Sgt. McNeice reinstated," Reimer wrote in a prepared statement.

McNeice has "a flawless record that includes awards and commendations," Reimer stated. "He is deeply committed to protecting the East Windsor community. His actions on March 7 were motivated by that desire to keep the public safe."

McNeice's termination stems from a March 7 incident when he was on alternate, light duty due to a bad back and pending surgery.

According to a report from the Internal Affairs Department, McNeice left police headquarters at 25 School St. in a marked police cruiser during his shift to purse a suspect who had left the scene of a domestic-related call in town.

He traveled north on Interstate 91 hitting a top speed of 109 mph without using the car's sirens or lights. Upon approaching the suspect's pulled over vehicle, McNeice was dressed in street clothes, and was not equipped with a Taser gun, handcuffs, a portable radio, a body camera, or a nametag affixed to his clothing. He was wearing his holstered department-issued handgun.

The suspect was arrested on an active warrant, however the arrest took place two tenths of a mile, or roughly 1,000 feet, over the state line in Massachusetts.

McNeice failed to contact Massachusetts State Police, the report states, and then transported the suspect back to Connecticut.

Reimer said the action taken against McNeice "clearly angered our community and our members in the police department."

Reimer also confirmed that there has been no criminal investigation into McNeice's actions and no charges have been filed against him.

"It's our position as a union that Sgt. McNeice was fired without just cause," Reimer stated. "We will take the necessary legal steps through our collective bargaining agreement to see that he gets his job back and is made whole for any losses."

