Police: Union City man uses SUV against woman as a weapon

Jun. 21—BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Union City man is facing charges for allegedly using his sport utility vehicle as a weapon against a woman in a domestic dispute near Canadohta Lake on Sunday night of Memorial Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.

Police allege Theodore Rose got into a domestic incident with a 30-year-old Centerville woman in the parking lot of a drive-in restaurant on Lake Road in Bloomfield Township at 10:10 p.m. May 28, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.

Rose, 45, of 73 Waterford St., is charged by police with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and harassment.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman told police that Rose smashed a window on her pickup truck during a domestic incident in the restaurant parking lot. Next, Rose used his vehicle to strike the woman's truck before using it to strike the woman herself, the affidavit said. Rose then fled the scene in his SUV, the affidavit said.

The woman, who was injured in the incident, was transported by Bloomfield Township Volunteer Ambulance Service to Titusville Area Hospital for treatment. Rose was contacted at his residence later by police and advised he was under arrest, the affidavit said.

Rose was arraigned on the charges May 29 before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols, according to online court records.

Rose is free on $25,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges Aug. 2 before Nicols in Titusville.