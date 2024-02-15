Police union warns of ‘critical shortage’ for Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Body camera footage shows three officers standing beside a City of Henderson Police patrol car during a 2022 drug bust lamenting about staffing issues, and according to a new report their concerns seem to be well founded.

In July 2023, the City of Henderson counted 46 vacant police officer positions, but now that number has grown to 69 vacancies indicating a growing problem.

“It starts with salary,” Shawn Thibeault, Nevada Association of Public Safety Officer President, said. “Henderson used to be the highest paying in the valley.”

Thibeault spoke with 8 News Now at NAPSO headquarters in downtown Henderson about the problems facing local law enforcement but said he does not place the blame on the current leadership.

“That is nothing of a result of the people you are seeing in place right now, that was something that took five to seven years in the past administration,” he said. “They also decimated the rank structure from the top down so the next people that were in line for captains, [detectives] and chiefs were ‘encouraged’ to leave.”

The ripple effect of that previous leadership is still impacting the police union which Thibeault indicated has led to their request to open contract negotiations with the city.

Police officer starting pay, according to the City of Henderson

Step 1 $28.42/hour ($59,113/year)

Step 2 $29.84/hour ($62,067/year)

Step 3 $31.33/hour ($65,166/year)

Residential growth has impacted median home prices in the Las Vegas valley and as a result overall cost of living, the median price of a single-family home settling at $450,000 in Dec. 2023.

The cost of being a Henderson police officer has not been lost on NAPSO and was a point of contention for their president.

“The officers that work here can’t afford to live in Henderson,” Thibeault said. “They can’t buy a house here, they can barely afford rent here—some of our younger officers are still living with their parents.”

“Our patrol is so undermanned”

City of Henderson police body camera footage released this month shows three officers complaining about staffing issues during a drug bust in 2022.

“Another reason dude, our patrol is so undermanned anyway,” One Henderson officer says in the group as they discuss overtime hours and covering shifts. “If this were Metro, their detectives would have been all over their patrol.”

The toll of those vacancies seeming to influence one Henderson area command that currently is experiencing 19 of the 69 reported police officer vacancies.

“It’s not surprising,” Andrew Regenbaum, NAPSO Executive Director, said. “Given the rates of retention and recruitment that they have in the city currently those numbers are not surprising.”

Regenbaum spoke during public comment at a City of Henderson council meeting last month, attempting to highlight the concerns they are experiencing by the growing officer vacancies. He warned of a “critical shortage” and said that the failure of the chief labor negotiator to reopen police contracts is just kicking the can down the road.

“People want to make Henderson a place to call home, as they like to say, well they need to support public safety,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.